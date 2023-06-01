English
    NCSC to hold review meeting with 12 PSBs next week

    PTI
    June 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

    The National Commission for Scheduled Castes will hold a review meeting next week with the twelve public sector banks that have come under its lens for non-implementation of central schemes, according to senior officials.

    The NCSC chief will chair the meeting and raise the issues of not filling vacant posts reserved for persons belonging to the SC category and difficulty for SCs in getting loans, a senior official said.

    A senior official said that in banks, especially at higher positions, there are less number of people from the community and this issue will also be discussed at the meeting.

    PTI
