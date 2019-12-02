NCR-based real estate group admits to Rs 3,000cr blackmoney after I-T raids

Though the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not identify the firm, officials sources claimed it to be the Oriental India Group.
An NCR-based real estate group has 'admitted' to an undisclosed income of over Rs 3,000 crore following a recent Income Tax department raid, the CBDT said in a statement on December 2.
Though the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not identify the firm, officials sources claimed it to be the Oriental India Group.
Last week, searches and surveys were conducted at over 25 premises of the group that has interests in infrastructure, mining and real estate, according to the statement.
"Cash ledgers containing details of unaccounted cash receipts of more than Rs 250 crore have also been found and seized. The group also did not pay taxes on several property transactions.
"Unaccounted assets of Rs 3.75 crore have been seized. The group has admitted undisclosed income of more than Rs 3,000 crore and agreed to pay tax on the same," the statement said.
The CBDT frames policy for the I-T department.The statement said 32 bank lockers have also been sealed after the raids.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.