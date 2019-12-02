App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCR-based real estate group admits to Rs 3,000cr blackmoney after I-T raids

Though the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not identify the firm, officials sources claimed it to be the Oriental India Group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An NCR-based real estate group has 'admitted' to an undisclosed income of over Rs 3,000 crore following a recent Income Tax department raid, the CBDT said in a statement on December 2.

Last week, searches and surveys were conducted at over 25 premises of the group that has interests in infrastructure, mining and real estate, according to the statement.

"Cash ledgers containing details of unaccounted cash receipts of more than Rs 250 crore have also been found and seized. The group also did not pay taxes on several property transactions.

"Unaccounted assets of Rs 3.75 crore have been seized. The group has admitted undisclosed income of more than Rs 3,000 crore and agreed to pay tax on the same," the statement said.

The CBDT frames policy for the I-T department.

The statement said 32 bank lockers have also been sealed after the raids.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #Income Tax Department #India

