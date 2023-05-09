English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NCLT to pass order on Go First's insolvency plea on May 10

    The two-member bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta would pronounce the order on Wednesday morning, according to the tribunal's cause list for Wednesday.

    PTI
    May 09, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
    Go First crisis

    Go First crisis

    The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on Wednesday on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

    The two-member bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta would pronounce the order on Wednesday morning, according to the tribunal's cause list for Wednesday.

    Besides, the bench would decide on Go First's plea seeking an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

    On May 4, the NCLT reserved its order after hearing the Wadia group-owned carrier and its aircraft lessors, who have opposed the petition seeking interim protection.

    Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, stopped flights from May 3 amid financial crunch caused by grounding of more than half of its fleet due to non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines.

    With liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore, the airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #aviation #Go First #Go First crisis #insolvency plea #NCLT
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:55 pm