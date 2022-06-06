NCLT to hear Amazon’s petition not to initiate IBC proceedings against Future Retail

A bankruptcy court on June 6 said it will hear Amazon’s appeal seeking to not admit insolvency proceedings against Future Retail on June 10, further delaying bankruptcy proceedings on the debt-laden retailer.

Amazon has alleged that the bankers’ consortium had colluded with Future Retail with mala fide intentions. This was to deny the US company its rights, Amazon said in its intervention petition. Any third party can file an intervention application to interrupt the proceedings of a case and claim a right to a hearing in the interest of justice.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) said it would hear Amazon’s side on why the plea is maintainable before hearing the Bank of India’s insolvency petition. This is the third time that the court delayed admission of insolvency proceedings against the debt-laden retailer.

At a virtual hearing today, the counsel for Bank of India, Ravi Kadam, said that the lender was planning to file an injunction to dismiss Amazon’s petition on the grounds that it was not maintainable. An injunction is a court order stating that a company must do something or seize from doing a certain action.

In 2019, Amazon invested $200 million in Future Coupons for a 49 percent stake, by virtue of which the US company got a 7.3 percent foothold in Future Retail. Amazon, an investor in Future Group’s gift voucher unit Future Coupons, tried to block the deal by obtaining a freeze order from the Singapore arbitration court. The dispute gradually snowballed into a slew of cases across multiple Indian courts.

Bank of India on April 14 had filed insolvency proceedings against Future Retail for non-payment of dues. Future Retail owes banks Rs 5,322.32 crore as of March 31, according to Bank of India’s petition in the NCLT, a lawyer said. Lenders to the company include Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank, among others.

In a stock exchange filing on April 23, Reliance Industries had said the $3.4 billion deal to take over the retail assets of Future Retail could not be implemented because the company's secured creditors had "voted against the scheme.”

While over 75 percent of Future Group's shareholders and unsecured creditors had voted in favour of the deal with Reliance, 69.29 percent of secured creditors rejected the deal and the remaining 30.71 percent voted in favour of it, Future Retail said in an exchange filing on April 22

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.