NCLT reserves order on Suraksha's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech, complete 20k flats

Dec 06, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

The insolvency tribunal NCLT has reserved its order on Mumbai-based Suraksha group's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd and complete around 20,000 flats for aggrieved homebuyers.

While a two-member special bench headed by NCLT President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar had reserved the order late last month, a written order for this was uploaded recently.

After concluding the hearing on November 22, the NCLT bench directed the parties to submit their final written submissions.

In June last year, Mumbai-based Suraksha group received the approval of financial creditors and homebuyers to takeover the Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), raising hopes for 20,000 homebuyers of getting possession of their dream flats in stalled projects, mainly in Noida and Greater Noida.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had approved the Suraksha Group bid for the debt-ridden JIL. However, it was pending for approval before the Delhi-based Principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Earlier this year, Suraksha ARC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aalok Dave had said that the company was making preparations internally to start construction work on all stalled projects soon after it gets the NCLT approval.