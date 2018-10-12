NCLT reserves order on MCA plea seeking 90 days moratorium against IL&FS, group companies

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on a plea by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeking 90 days' moratorium on loans taken by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its 348 group companies.

The government had also sought the tribunal’s approval to restrain creditors from filing new suits against the group. The interim reliefs were sought for a period of 90 days so that IL&FS’ new board could create a speedier resolution plan for the debt-laden company.

The newly-formed board had written to the government saying the mounting litigation against the company is a matter of concern. Otherwise the group will be facing at least 70-80 cases all over the country, derailing the resolution process, IL&FS' lawyer told the tribunal.

Aditya Birla Finance, that has an exposure of Rs 150 crore to an IL&FS group company, objected to such reliefs.

IL&FS' new board of directors has swung into action quite quickly. It met for the first time on October 4 for a marathon five-hour meeting to discuss the quantum of the crisis, as well as a plausible solution to fix the huge mismatch and misrepresentation of facts.

In that meeting, Non-Executive Chairman Uday Kotak said the issue at hand was a complicated one and that the board will need time to evaluate the road forward.

In its second meeting on October 12, the board appointed nominee directors for eight of IL&FS' subsidiaries. The six-member board also announced several austerity measures related to personnel and operating expenses.

IL&FS has been making headlines after a series of defaults by numerous of its group companies in September, followed by resignations of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Bawa, and several other independent board members.

