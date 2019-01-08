App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT reserves order on Essar Steel Asia's bid to January 31

Essar Steel Asia Holdings told the bench that lenders not considering its debt settlement proposal, which was higher than its rival offer, is surprising.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the bid by Essar Steel Asia Holdings to retake the management of the crippled company.

The NCLT bench comprising BP Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari said they will pass an order on the plea by January 31. ArcelorMittal, whose Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over the bankrupt Essar Steel was accepted by the committee of creditors, Monday told NCLT that there is no right to redemption under the bankruptcy laws as being sought by Essar Steel Asia Holdings.

It said as per section 12A of the IBC Act only resolution professional has right to file such an application after getting the approval of 90 percent of the lenders.

In their submission, the lenders requested that the matter be decided expeditiously in the interest of all the parties involved.

related news

Essar Steel Asia Holdings told the bench that lenders not considering its debt settlement proposal, which was higher than its rival offer, is surprising.

Essar Steel Asia had proposed to the lenders led by State Bank of India, to pay an upfront Rs 54,389 crore to retake the management, which "ensures full repayment to all the creditors, including operational creditors."

ArcelorMittal has opposed this claiming that it was against the Supreme Court order as well as the provisions of the bankruptcy laws.

Essar Steel, which runs a 10-million-tonne steel mill in Gujarat, owes over Rs 49,000 crore to over two dozen banks led by the State Bank and has been under the bankruptcy proceedings since June 2017.

As per ArcelorMittal's resolution plan, Rs 42,000 crore will be paid to the secured lenders, while an additional Rs 8,000 crore will be pumped in as working capital.

The NCLT is also hearing petitions filed by close to 30 operational creditors of Essar Steel seeking settlement of their dues from ArcelorMittal.

These operational creditors have moved the NCLT against the resolution plan offered by the world's largest alloy maker ArcelorMittal as it denies settlement to operational creditors with over Rs 1 crore dues.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 09:15 am

tags #ArcelorMittal #Business #Essar Steel

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.