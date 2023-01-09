 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT rejects Torrent Investments' plea to halt Reliance Capital CoC's voting for second auction

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Torrent Investments and Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings are in the fray for Reliance Capital.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday rejected a plea by Torrent Investments -- one of the bidders for the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital -- that sought to halt the Committee of Creditors' voting to hold a second round of auction.

The NCLT, comprising justice PN Deshmukh and Shyam Babu Gautam, declined to grant a stay on Torrent Investments' plea, seeking to stop the Reliance Capital CoC's voting on the second round of auction.

The tribunal has kept the matter for hearing on January 12.

IndusInd International Holdings (Hinduja), represented by Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also pleaded to be a party in the matter.

Ravi Kadam represented the administrator, while Vikram Nankani appeared for the Torrent Group.

