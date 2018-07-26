App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCLT rejects Jyoti Structures' resolution plan, directs liquidation

Jyoti Structures owes around Rs 7,500 crore to lenders including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of India (BoI) and IDBI Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has rejected a resolution plan offered for Jyoti Structures and has ordered liquidation of the company’s assets, according to a report by the Business Standard.

A resolution professional (RP) would file applications for the insolvent engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company’s liquidation.

Jyoti Structures owes around Rs 7,500 crore to lenders including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of India (BoI) and IDBI Bank, banks staring at a potential haircut of more than 80 percent, according to a report by The Hindu.

Jyoti Structures is the first company mentioned in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s first list of 12 defaulting companies released in June 2017, to be ordered to liquidation.

The company was admitted for insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in July 2017. The resolution process continued beyond the stipulated 270-day deadline.

Yesterday, the Chandigarh bench of the NCLT also approved Liberty House’s resolution plan to acquire Amtek Auto.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #Jyoti Structures #NCLT

