NCLT orders criminal prosecution against Indu Projects’ successful resolution applicant Earthin Projects

In one of the rare instances in the Indian corporate insolvency history, the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Hyderabad bench has ordered criminal proceedings against Earthin Projects Ltd and K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Projects Pvt Ltd, the consortium that emerged as the successful resolution applicant for Indu Projects Ltd but failed to honour the commitments involving a wilful violation of resolution plan.

The Tribunal, while rejecting the application filed by the successful resolution applicant for an extension of time to execute the resolution plan, has also ordered forfeiting Rs 5 crore of earnest money deposit (EMD) by the successful resolution applicant which promised to pump in over Rs 600 crore to revive Indu Projects.

While ordering criminal proceedings against the successful resolution applicant under Section 74 (3) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the Tribunal also raised doubts over the “fairness of the Monitoring Committee with regard to the implementation of the resolution plan.”

Section 74 of IBC deals with the provisions to penalise the corporate debtors, its officials, creditors and bidders for willful violation of resolution plan wherein the guilty will be punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year but may extend to five years, or with a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh but may extend to Rs 1 crore, or both.

Earlier, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) had initiated criminal proceedings against Liberty House Group, Krish Steel, and Formation Textiles LLC among a few others under Section 74 (3) of IBC for alleged willful violation of the resolution plan.

The NCLT Hyderabad bench has also ordered the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to take appropriate steps for Indu Projects in the light of the dismissal of the application by the Earthin Projects-K Ramachandra Rao consortium seeking an extension.

In August 2020, the CoC of infrastructure firm Indu Projects had approved the resolution proposal of Earthin Projects-K Ramachandra Rao consortium, which has offered over Rs 600 crore for the developer of townships and industrial parks, making it one of the biggest resolution plans then. The Tribunal had in October 2021 approved the resolution plan.

The lenders of Indu Projects include State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Srei Infrastructure Finance. The CoC had admitted Rs 4,139 crore of claims out of the total claims of Rs 4,531 crore from the creditors.

However, the successful resolution applicant could not implement the resolution plan within the stipulated 90-day period, attributing it to the challenges and difficulties arising as a result of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic globally. In an application before the Tribunal seeking a 60-day extension for implementing the resolution plan, the successful resolution applicant submitted that its global investors delayed disbursal of the funds earmarked for the purpose of implementation of the resolution plan.

Rejecting the application of the successful resolution applicant seeking an extension, the Tribunal’s Hyderabad bench comprising judicial member Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and technical member Dr Binod Kumar Sinha viewed that though the resolution applicant was required to pay the amounts within 90 days from the approval of the plan, it failed to bring in the money.

The Tribunal also found fault with the resolution professional and the monitoring committee for failing to bring it to the knowledge of the adjudicating authority the failure of the resolution applicant to bring in the money within the deadline. “We are very upset with the manner in which the Monitoring Committee had given a very long rope to the Applicant in making the payment,” said the Tribunal in its order uploaded on March 1.