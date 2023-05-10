NCLT order on insolvency to ensure Go First remains viable, says CEO Kaushik Khona

Go First's plea has been admitted for voluntary insolvency.

The CEO of Go First, Kaushik Khona, said that the objective of not letting the airline go down and lose its aircraft has been achieved and now the ball is in the court of IRP to resurrect the airline.

“This is a historic ruling as an application of insolvency has been admitted so fast. The order prevents a viable airline from becoming an unviable one. The purpose of IBC has always been revival," Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said.

He was responding after the beleaguered airline was admitted for voluntary insolvency by the Delhi bench of the NCLT. The NCLT has appointed Abhilash Lal as the Insolvency professional.

The former management has been asked to shell out Rs 5 crore to help the IRP run the corporate insolvency resolution process smoothly.

"This is the best thing that could happen for the airline. The plan of action will now include IRP to discuss on refunds and resumption of flights. Our job was to see that airline does not go down and does not lose its aircraft, now everything is in IRP's hands," Khona said.

He further added that the NCLT judgement will ensure lessors don't get to de-register and export any of Go First's planes. The NCLT order will make sure that the airline remains viable.

Earlier, speaking exclusively to moneycontrol, Khona said that the loss-making budget carrier GoFirst was burning cash of around Rs 200 crore every month since November and could no longer afford it and had to resort to filing for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“Filing for insolvency is not to liquidate the company rather to preserve the company's remaining assets so that we can restart operations soon” Khona had said.