 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

NCLT okays merger of two HDFC arms with HDFC Capital Advisors

Mar 03, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

The amalgamation will result in simplification, streamlining and optimisation of the group structure and efficient administration, the order said.

The tribunal is yet to approve the merger of its two insurance arms and the asset management company as also the patent into the bank as part of the USD 40-billion reverse merger. (Representative Image)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday gave its approval for the merger of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors, taking the merger of the parent with HDFC Bank a step closer.

The tribunal is yet to approve the merger of its two insurance arms and the asset management company as also the patent into the bank as part of the USD 40-billion reverse merger.

In its final order, the NCLT sanctioned a composite scheme of amalgamation of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital into HDFC Capital Advisors, HDFC said in an exchange filing.

The amalgamation will result in simplification, streamlining and optimisation of the group structure and efficient administration, the order said.