English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NCLT nod sought for merger of HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings with HDFC Bank

    This is part of the proposed merger of HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank by balance sheet, with its parent, mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

    HDFC Ltd on Saturday said an application has been filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for merger of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank.

    This is part of the proposed merger of HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank by balance sheet, with its parent, mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC Ltd).

    A Joint Company Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals, including from NCLT, Competition Commission of India and the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the scheme as may be required, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

    HDFC Bank has already received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank (RBI) for the merger with HDFC Ltd, among other approvals.

    The parent-subsidiary merger is seen as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history. In April this year, HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd announced the merger proposal under which the bank will take over the mortgage lender for about USD 40 billion in around 18 months.
    PTI
    Tags: #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HDFC Holdings #HDFC Investments #Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) #National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.