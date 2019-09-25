NCLT directs Jet Airways' creditors to release interim funds within 15 days: Report

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the financial creditors of Jet Airways to release interim funding for the airline within the next 15 days, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

This is after Jet Airways’ lone bidder, Synergy Group, met with government officials on September 18 to discuss the revival of the sunken airline and recovery of its flying slots.

At present, Synergy Group is the only potential bidder for Jet Airways after the disqualification of Russian fund Treasury RA Creator following its failure to provide enough information about itself to the lenders-appointed resolution professional. The Russian fund also did not deposit the mandatory amount required to seek access to the airline’s data.