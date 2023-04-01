NCLT clears decks for Jindal Saw to acquire Sathavahana Ispat

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Hyderabad bench on March 31 approved the resolution plan submitted by Jindal Saw Ltd (JSL), part of the PR Jindal group, for reviving Hyderabad-headquartered Sathavahana Ispat Ltd (SIL) by infusing Rs 693.6 crore towards admitted claims and contingent claims.

The PR Jindal group entity, which is engaged in manufacturing submerged arc welded (SAW) pipes and spiral pipes for various industrial sectors, will merge SIL with itself under the provisions of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016.

As per the resolution plan submitted by the PR Jindal group entity, which was approved by the committee of creditors with 100 percent votes, the equity shares of the corporate debtor (SIL) will be delisted from the stock exchanges with no consideration to be paid to the existing shareholders.

JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd is the sole financial creditor in the committee of creditors with 100 percent voting rights.

The other resolution applicants who had submitted expressions of interest include Vedanta, Welspun Corp, Trimex Industries, Ares SSG Capital Management (Singapore), Sarda Mines and Khandwala Finstock. However, Jindal Saw and Vedanta were left in the fray to submit resolution plans that were placed before the committee of creditors. As per the terms of the resolution plan approved by the adjudicating authority, SIL will get merged into JSL once the entire payment as proposed in the approved resolution plan was released by the successful resolution applicant.

While the fair value of SIL stands at Rs 682.9 crore, the liquidation value stands at Rs 342.49 crore. Though some of the unsuccessful resolution applicants levelled various allegations on the process of finalising the successful resolution applicant on various grounds, the adjudicating authority did not find any merit in them. Apart from dismissing the applications filed by the unsuccessful resolution applicants, the NCLT bench comprising judicial member Dr Venkata Ramakrishna Badarinath Nandula and technical member Charan Singh has imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on the applicants to be payable to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund/ Bharat Kosh.

CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.