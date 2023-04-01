 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

NCLT clears decks for Jindal Saw to acquire Sathavahana Ispat

CR Sukumar
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

While the fair value of SIL stands at Rs 682.9 crore, the liquidation value stands at Rs 342.49 crore

Representative image

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Hyderabad bench on March 31 approved the resolution plan submitted by Jindal Saw Ltd (JSL), part of the PR Jindal group, for reviving Hyderabad-headquartered Sathavahana Ispat Ltd (SIL) by infusing Rs 693.6 crore towards admitted claims and contingent claims.

The PR Jindal group entity, which is engaged in manufacturing submerged arc welded (SAW) pipes and spiral pipes for various industrial sectors, will merge SIL with itself under the provisions of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016.

As per the resolution plan submitted by the PR Jindal group entity, which was approved by the committee of creditors with 100 percent votes, the equity shares of the corporate debtor (SIL) will be delisted from the stock exchanges with no consideration to be paid to the existing shareholders.

JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd is the sole financial creditor in the committee of creditors with 100 percent voting rights.