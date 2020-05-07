App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT cancels summer vacation this year, to hear cases

Several judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies have also cancelled their summer vacations as they were closed during the lockdown and were disposing only urgent matters through video conferencing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has cancelled the scheduled summer vacation for all its benches across the country this year.

In a notification, issued by the registrar on May 5, NCLT said it has cancelled summer vacation for this year and all benches of NCLT will function during the said period.

The Delhi-based principal bench was scheduled to go on summer vacation in the month of June.

Close

"President, National Company Law Tribunal is pleased to order that summer vacations falling in the months of May/June/July 2020 as shown in the calendar of the respective NCLT benches stand cancelled and all benches of NCLT shall function during the said period," it said.

related news

Several judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies have also cancelled their summer vacations as they were closed during the lockdown and were disposing only urgent matters through video conferencing.

Recently, NCLT had transferred its eight members to different benches spread across India with "immediate effect".

Presently, hearing in all NCLT benches across India is closed following the lockdown declared by the government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. It hears only urgent matters through video conferencing.

Last month, the government had extended the tenure of the Acting President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) BSV Prakash Kumar for another three months.

NCLT was set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 on June 1, 2016.

Besides a Principal Bench at New Delhi, it has 14 other benches across India in Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi, Amravati, and Indore.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #National Company law Tribunal #NCLT

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt working on financial package for all sectors, says official

Govt working on financial package for all sectors, says official

Coronavirus lockdown | Government working on new scheme to attract foreign investment

Coronavirus lockdown | Government working on new scheme to attract foreign investment

Mylab Discovery Solutions expands production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day

Mylab Discovery Solutions expands production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.