you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCLT approves Patanjali's Rs 4,325cr bid for Ruchi Soya: Report

In December 2017, NCLT had referred Ruchi Soya for insolvency on applications moved by Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank and appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional (RP).

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Patanjali's Rs 4,325-crore bid for Ruchi Soya, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The lenders approved Patanjali's resolution plan with 96.95 percent of the votes in favour. Patanjali is the sole bidder for the company.

SBI is the lead banker with an exposure of Rs 1,822 crore to Ruchi Soya.

Close

The report stated that the company’s total debt to lenders stands at around Rs 12,000 crore. In December 2017, NCLT had referred Ruchi Soya for insolvency on applications moved by Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank and appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional (RP).

(With inputs from PTI.)
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Ruchi Soya #SBI

