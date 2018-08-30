App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

NCLT approves Idea-Vodafone merger: Report

Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, and Vodafone signed a merger agreement last year, which could create the country's biggest telecom operator.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Idea Cellular Ltd and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group Plc, according to television channels.



The merger followed a broader trend by India's network operators, who are rushing to consolidate amid a year-long price war sparked by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

Idea was not immediately reachable, while Vodafone had no immediate comment when contacted.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Idea #India #Vodafone

