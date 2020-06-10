App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCLT approves Aircel resolution plan even as ARC offers only 1.5% of Rs 20,000 crore bank dues: Report

Aircel had submitted an application under Section 10 of the IBC in February 2018 after it failed to repay loans

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Image Courtesy: Pixabay.com)
Representative Image (Image Courtesy: Pixabay.com)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Aircel submitted by UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARCL). The ARC has offered 1.5 percent of Aircel's Rs 20,000 crore worth bank dues, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Deloitte is the resolution professional (RP) for the case.

Close

Aircel had submitted an application under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) in February 2018 after it failed to repay loans. It cited the troubles in the industry, high losses, intense competition, legal challenges and regulatory hurdles and unsustainable debt as reasons.

related news

The company’s spectrum worth Rs 1,100-2,000 crore is valid till 2026 in Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It also has an optic fibre network of 14,500 km across India.

Promoted by six public sector banks and two insurance companies (Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, National Insurance and United India Insurance) via equity, UVARCL made the proposal in February 2020.

However, all may not be smooth sailing as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which has its own pending claims worth Rs 10,000 crore with the company, is expected to oppose the move. The RP has approved Rs 2,000 crore of this claim.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Aircel #Aircel resolution plan #NCLT

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.