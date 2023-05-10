Newsbreak confirmed: NCLT appoints Abhilash Lal as Go First's IRP

NCLT admitted Go First's voluntary insolvency plea.

The NCLT has appointed Abhilash Lal as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) and directed him to take charge of the insolvency resolution process of Go Airlines with immediate effect.

Moneycontrol had broken the news on May 4 that the beleaguered Wadia Group airline Go First proposed the name of insolvency professional Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional (IRP) in its voluntary bankruptcy plea filed at the NCLT, Delhi.

In a relief to Wadias who had sought a moratorium from NCLT, the tribunal admitted Go First's plea for insolvency paving the way for the moratorium to kick in and granting protection from lessors.

The IRP has been directed to take all necessary steps to keep the Go Airlines as "a going concern".

The former management has been asked to provide all the assistance needed by the IRP. The suspended management has also been directed to deposit Rs 5 crore with the IRP appointed, to meet the immediate expenses.

A DGCA official said that none of the requests to deregister and export GoFirst's aircraft will be granted as NCLT has now admitted airline's insolvency application.

On May 8, the airline urged the tribunal to pass orders in its insolvency saying lessors are taking possession of the aircraft even when NCLT is seized of the case. "We are not being allowed access for maintenance work," the airline said.

The tribunal reserved the case for judgment on May 4 after hearing the arguments from GoFirst and aircraft lessors.