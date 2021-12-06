NCLT admits RBI plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital

Reserve Bank of India (File image)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on December 6 admitted a plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital, the financial services holding company promoted by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

The central bank had approached the Mumbai bench of NCLT on December 2 seeking the admission of its plea. The move was preceded by the supersession of the board of Reliance Capital by the RBI, on November 29, due to the defaults of the company in meeting various payment obligations.

A day after superseding the company's board, the RBI appointed an advisory committee to advise the administrator of Reliance Capital. The committee includes Sanjeev Nautiyal, ex-DMD of State Bank of India; Srinivasan Varadarajan, ex-DMD of Axis Bank; and Praveen P Kadle, ex-MD & CEO of Tata Capital Limited.

Responding to the development, the Reliance Capital had welcomed the RBI move to resolve debt "in accordance with IBC" and said it will cooperate fully with the central bank-appointed administrator for an expeditious resolution.

"The complexity of litigation initiated by unsecured, some secured lenders has effectively stalled resolution of debt over past 2 years. The company has no outstanding loans from banks; 95% of debt is in the form of debentures," it said in a statement.

Notably, Reliance Capital had informed the stock exchanges in November 2020 that it has defaulted on interest payments on loans drawn from Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank.

The company has defaulted on Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 0.71 crore to Axis Bank in terms of the interest payment as on October 31. The term loans were borrowed from HDFC for a period of six months to seven years at 10.6-13 percent and from Axis Bank at three to seven years for 8.25 percent.