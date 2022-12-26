 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT upholds Rs 873-crore penalty on United Breweries, other beer makers

Dec 26, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

The NCLAT also dismissed the submissions made by the beer makers that a CCI order is liable to be set aside in the absence of a judicial member

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 24, 2021, imposed penalties totalling over Rs 873 crore on UBL, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the Rs 873-crore penalty imposed by fair trade regulator CCI on United Breweries and other beer makers.

A two-member bench said after examining the materials and considering the arguments, it was of opinion that the "appellants had already admitted in the leniency application regarding their involvement in the cartelisation".

"Lesser penalty application is like an admission of guilt in a cartel. Once they have admitted their involvement in an application filed under Section 46 read with Regulation 5, they were only entitled to question the imposition of penalty," said the two-member bench comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The said order was challenged before the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the regulator.

The NCLAT also dismissed the submissions made by the beer makers that a CCI order is liable to be set aside in the absence of a judicial member, which is required to be noticed only for its rejection.