NCLAT to hear Jindal Stainless plea on Mittal Corp on Sep 21, interim order to continue

Jindal Stainless

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will on September 21 hear the plea of Jindal Stainless which has challenged an NCLT order in the matter of insolvency resolution process of Mittal Corp.

Adjourning the matter to September 21, a three-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan said the interim order passed by it on September 1, 2022, would continue till the next hearing.

Jindal Stainless has challenged a NCLT order passed on August 11 that allowed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd to submit a revised resolution plan for debt-ridden Mittal Corp.

Voting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mittal Corp had commenced on August 5, 2022. Jindal Stainless has contended that the NCLT order is contrary to the regulations of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

However, respondents which include the resolution professional and Shyam Sel and Power submitted that object and purpose of the entire Insolvency Resolution Process is maximisation. In the event Shyam Sel and Power wanted to enhance the Resolution Plan, the same could not be objected by anyone.

On this NCLAT had said "submissions need scrutiny" and directed the respondents to file the reply within five days and rejoinder over it by Jindal Stainless if any, within five days and had directed to list the matter on September 15, 2022. The appellate tribunal had said: "It is made clear that looking to the issues raised in this Appeal, the Appeal itself be decided on the next date."

However, on Thursday, when the matter was listed, counsel representing Jindal Stainless sought three days' time to file a rejoinder affidavit, which was allowed. "As agreed, list this Appeal on September 21, 2022," said NCLAT adding "Interim orders to continue".