NCLAT stops Bhushan Power & Steel lenders from voting on Tata Steel bid

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday stopped the lenders of Bhushan Power & Steel from voting on the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel.

The lenders, who are a part of the company's Committee of Creditors, were to meet on Tuesday.

While Tata Steel bid Rs 17,000 crore for the stressed company, UK-based Liberty House bid Rs 18,500 crore. Both potential buyers have also offered to invest an additional Rs 7,000 crore in the operations of the company.

The order comes after the operational creditors of Bhushan Power & Steel approached the NCLAT, alleging that they have not been allowed to represent their case at the CoC meeting.

There are as many as 1,700 operational creditors of Bhushan Power & Steel who are asking for their dues to be cleared.

The NCLAT has called for a hearing on July 20 and the resolution professional overseeing the auction has been asked to be present for it.

The appellate tribunal came down heavily on the resolution professional for not allowing representatives of the operational creditors to participate in the meeting.

It has also asked Liberty House for eligibility related compliance under Clause 29A of the Insolvency and Bankrupcty Code.

"Liberty has been asked to give declaration that it is 29A compliant," said an executive present at the hearing.

Bhushan Power & Steel was referred to the NCLT last year after amassing Rs 47,000 crore in unpaid dues.

Liberty House was a late entrant in the auction of the company. By then, Tata Steel was already in the driving seat with a bid higher than that of JSW Steel.

Tata Steel later approached the NCLT against the decision to consider Liberty House's late bid.