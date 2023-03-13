 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT set aside Nike India's plea to initiate insolvency against its one dealer

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

A two-member NCLAT bench upheld the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on December 22, 2022, rejected the footwear and apparel maker's plea to initiate the insolvency proceedings against its distributor on the ground of pre-existing dispute.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Nike India to initiate insolvency proceedings against one of its dealers.

The appellate tribunal further said it was "not satisfied with the submission of the Appellant (Nike India) that the dispute is a moonshine dispute." However, the NCLAT said Nike India is free to take recourse to the mechanism as provided in the Distributorship Agreement for realisation of its dues.

Nike India, an operational creditor had issued a notice under section 8 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) claiming an amount of Rs 3.15 crore.