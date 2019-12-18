NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group.

NCLAT upheld that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

A window of four weeks has, however, been allowed by the NCLAT on the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry which means Tata Sons can appeal before the Supreme Court within these four weeks against restoring Mistry as the executive chairman.

The NCLAT noted that there was 'prejudicial' behaviour from the Tata Sons board towards the minority shareholders. It also noted that the manner of removal of Mistry was hasty.

The NCLAT has also given clear directions to Ratan Tata to maintain arms-length distance as far as Tata Sons board is concerned.

The Registrar of Companies decision to change Tata Sons from public to private company has also been set aside.

This is a verdict that will have an impact on the board rooms across India Inc, said Satish Kishanchandani, Managing Partner, Pioneer Legal.

“At the same time, there are questions about how this will be implemented. Will all the decision taken by the current Chairman remain valid,” he asked.

“The courts have said, what we always maintained, that the way the board conducted itself in October 2016 was illegal. Too early for anyone to digest the verdict and think next steps. What is clear is that the truth does not change regardless of how the court verdicts have gone or may go in the future,” said Prof Nirmalya Kumar, Lee Kong Chian Professor of marketing at Singapore Management University & Distinguished Fellow INSEAD Emerging Markets Institute.

Kumar was the former director and always on Mistry’ camp. He left soon after Mistry’s exit.

Amit Tandon, MD of Proxy Advisory firm IIAS said, "this is a moral victory for Cyrus Mistry. The battle for him was not for the post of Tata Sons chairman, but to prove that he was wronged. Now the courts have vindicated him."

The NCLAT judgement today came on a petition moved by former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P Mistry and his two investment firms -- Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corp -- challenging his removal from the group.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya pronounced judgement over the petitions.

Mistry, who had taken over as the sixth chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement, was ousted from the position in October 2016.

Mistry and Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata had a falling out over key investment decisions, including manufacturing of world's cheapest car Nano. Mistry challenged his removal in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The Shapoorji Pallonji group hold over 18 percent stake in Tata Sons while the Tata Trusts and Tata Group companies along with Tata family members collectively hold the balance over 81 percent of the total shareholding.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had, however, in July last year dismissed pleas by the Mistry camp against his removal and allegations of misconduct on part of the board. The bench had also said Mistry was ousted as chairman because the Tata Sons' Board and its majority shareholders had “lost confidence in him".

Mistry had then challenged the order in the NCLAT.

Two months after his removal, Mistry's family-run firms approached the NCLT as minority shareholders, against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, and some other board members.

Mistry had argued that his removal was not in accordance with the Companies Act and that there was rampant mismanagement of affairs across Tata Sons.