App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT reserves order over NCLT's jurisdiction to implead auditors in IFIN case

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to freeze the assets of the former auditors in the case involving alleged fraud in IFIN, a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Hearing a plea by Deloitte Haskins and Sells and KPMG arm BSR & Associates, the NCLAT on January 10 reserved its order on the NCLT's jurisdiction over impleadment of auditors in the case involving alleged fraud in IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS. The two-member bench led by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also sought a written submission from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs by Tuesday, to determine whether the NCLT has jurisdiction to initiate civil proceedings against any party.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to freeze the assets of the former auditors in the case involving alleged fraud in IFIN, a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Arguing for the government, a counsel said that impleadment is being sought to explain the conduct by auditors. He said all those persons who have been impleaded are directly attached with the affairs or the management of affairs of the company and whether there is a fraud or not has to be tried on merit when the appeal is contested.

Close

The counsel said it is not relying solely on the SFIO report but also on the findings of the RBI's Inspection report.

related news

The auditor firms have said that the SFIO's interim report is not admissible and argued that they are not associated with IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) anymore.

The government's financial fraud probe agency SFIO had recommended necessary action against the auditors and also a detailed internal investigation by the RBI to identify reasons for the delay in detecting the lapses.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #BSR Associates #Business #Deloitte Haskins and Sells #IFIN #IL&FS Financial Services #Ministry of Corporate Affairs #NCLAT #NCLT

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.