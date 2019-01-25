App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT reserves order on plea against CCI nod to Walmart-Flipkart deal

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya concluded its hearing on Thursday after taking note of submissions made by both sides.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its judgement over the petition filed by traders' body CAIT against fair trade regulator CCI's nod to Walmart's USD 16-billion acquisition of Flipkart.

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya concluded its hearing on Thursday after taking note of submissions made by both sides.

"Hearing concluded. Judgment Reserved," said the NCLAT.

However, the bench said: "It will be open to the parties to file short written submission, not more than three pages, by January 29, 2019."

In August 2018, CAIT had filed a petition in the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), asking for the reversal of the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

On August 18, Walmart had informed that it has completed deal with Flipkart and holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-commerce major.

Earlier on September 6, the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), had asked Wal-Mart International Holdings Inc to file a reply before it explaining way of doing business in India.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #CCI #Companies #Flipkart #NCLAT #Walmart

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.