App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT reserves order on Jaypee Infra land mortgaged with Jaiprakash's lenders

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also reserved its order over the plea of leading lenders to include them in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Jaypee Infratech, which is presently going through insolvency resolution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on July 9 reserved its order over the issue of Jaypee Infratech's land mortgaged by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) to its lenders.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also reserved its order over the plea of leading lenders to include them in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Jaypee Infratech, which is presently going through insolvency resolution.

The appellate tribunal directed all the banks to file their written submissions by Friday over their claims.

Close

"Heard the learned counsel appearing on behalf of the RP and other Respondents. Hearing concluded. Judgment reserved. Parties may file their short written submissions, not more than 3 pages, by July 12, 2019," said NCLAT.

related news

The lenders include Axis Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, ICICI Bank that had challenged NCLT Allahabad order.

Banks have given loans to Jaiprakash Associates, JP Group's flagship firm against the land bank owned by Jaypee Infratech.

The NCLAT was hearing the appeal over the order of the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had in May 2018 asked JAL to return nearly 760 acres of land to its subsidiary JaypeeInfratech, declaring the transfer of the land as "fraudulent" and "undervalued".

The NCLT had directed JAL to release and discharge interest created over the land to lenders including ICICI Bank.

However, on May 24, the NCLAT had stayed the order.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #Jaypee Infratech #NCLAT

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.