App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT rejects Liberty House plea to stay resolution process of Bhushan Power

At present, the lenders of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) are in the process of finalising the bids.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today turned down the plea of UK-based Liberty House to stay the resolution process of Bhushan Power and Steel. A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal, headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, directed the committee of creditors (CoC) to go ahead with the resolution process.

At present, the lenders of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) are in the process of finalising the bids.

Earlier, lenders of BPSL had rejected the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House citing delay, following which the UK-based group had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLT had on April 23 directed BPSL's lenders, led by PNB, to consider the bid submitted by Liberty House.

This order was later challenged by Tata Steel, another resolution applicant of BPSL, before NCLAT.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.