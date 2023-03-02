 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT rejects HDFC plea opposing sale of IL&FS BKC property

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

A two-member bench of the NCLAT said the sale of the property is as per the revised resolution framework approved by the appellate tribunal in March 2020 and it cannot operate as any fetter to proceed with the approval of the proposal.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the plea of HDFC to stay the sale of IL&FS headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Brookfield Asset Management.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd had made an offer to sanction a loan of Rs 400 crore to IL&FS as a lease rental discounting transaction.

The repayment of the said facility was to be from the cash flows generated from the use of the TIFC property being let out by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd whose cash flows were assigned in favour of HDFC.