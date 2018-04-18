App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 18, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT recalls order that allowed sale of RInfra biz

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today recalled its previous order which allowed debt-ridden Reliance Communications to proceed with the sale of its tower and fibre assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today recalled its previous order which allowed debt-ridden Reliance Communications to proceed with the sale of its tower and fibre assets.

The sale of these businesses form an important part of the overall Rs 25,000 crore asset monetisation blueprint of the troubled company.

The appellate tribunal would start its hearing on the plea of Reliance Infratel (RCom's subsidiary that runs the tower and fibre businesses) from April 23 over sale of its businesses.

"In view of the order passed by the Supreme Court, dated April 16, 2018...interim order dated April 6, 2018 is recalled," said NCLAT bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.

NCLAT had on April 6 partially allowed sale of the businesses, which was challenged by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) Ltd.

The apex court on April 16 stayed the order allowing the sale.

In December 2017, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio had struck a mega deal to acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of RCom, owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.