App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT allows withdrawal of Liberty House bid for ARGL

A two-member bench, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, also pulled Liberty House for not pursuing the corporate insolvency resolution process after being selected as the highest bidder.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday allowed the withdrawal of UK-based Liberty House bid for ARGL on the plea of resolution professional of the debt-ridden company.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, also pulled Liberty House for not pursuing the corporate insolvency resolution process after being selected as the highest bidder.

“You are a failure party all the time, dragging your feet. You are in bad reputation. We would not allow you to take advantage of the appellate tribunal,” the bench said.

NCLAT has upheld the previous order of the Chandigarh bench of NCLT, which had imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Liberty House citing casual approach.

related news

The appellate tribunal also directed to deduct the time period between December 14, 2018, and Friday from the resolution process.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a resolution process has to be completed under 180 days with a further extension of 90 days to 270 days.

Meanwhile, NCLAT also said that its order would not debate Liberty House in participating in other resolution processes.

“Any observations against Liberty should not construed as finding against them ineligible from participating in any other resolution process,” NCLAT said.

Liberty House had emerged as the highest bidder in ARGL, a subsidiary of debt-ridden auto components maker Amtek Auto.

However, the company refused to go ahead and submit a bank guarantee after emerging as the highest bidder.

Following which, the resolution professional of the company moved NCLT to cancel the bid. NCLT had allowed it and imposed a cost on Liberty House.

This was challenged by Liberty House before NCLAT.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #ARGL #Business #Companies #Liberty House #NCLAT

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

International Women's Day 2019: Truecaller Launches Campaign to Raise ...

Coulter-Nile to Miss the Remainder of ODI Series Against India

2019 BMW Motorrad GS Experience Announced for India

Instagram Will Soon Add User-Filter Options, Improved Media Picker

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Simila ...

Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pilot Ejects Safely

Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Fathe ...

High Testosterone Levels Can Raise Heart Failure Risk in Men

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, LIVE Score, Q ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Usman Khawa ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.