App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCL Industries rises 6% on forming JV with Chinese firm

NCL and Chinese partner will hold 70 percent and 30 percent respectively of the equity of the JV company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of NCL Industries rose 6 percent intraday August 26 as the company signed an agreement with a Chinese firm to form a joint venture (JV).

The company has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company with Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Company, China for manufacturing pre-engineered steel structure in India.

NCL and Chinese partner will hold 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively, of the equity of the JV.

Close

The estimated project cost for the venture is around Rs 35 crore and the equity investment of NCL in the JV will be in the range of Rs 7.7 crore.

At 1301 hours, NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 108.95, up Rs 3.75, or 3.56 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.