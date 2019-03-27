NCL achieves 100MT coal production, meets aim for FY19

Coal India Ltd subsidiary Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has achieved the 100-million-tonne production milestone, which also happens to be the target for the current fiscal 2018-19, a company official said on Wednesday.

NCL is also expected to meet its dispatch targets for the fiscal.

"Northern Coalfields achieved its assigned target of 100 million tonne of production on Tuesday, five days ahead of fiscal completion," a company spokesperson said.

Most of its coal projects have either met annual targets or produced more coal than the projection, officials said.

Coal India Chairman A K Jha is presently on a two-day visit to NCL.