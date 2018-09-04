App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCDRC orders Unitech to refund over Rs 40 lakh to buyers; give compensation

The commission also asked the firm to pay a litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to the home buyer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has asked real estate giant Unitech Limited to refund over Rs 40 lakh to a home buyer for failing to hand over the possession of an apartment.

The apex consumer commission has asked the company to refund within six weeks Rs 42,58,475 and a compensation of simple interest at 12 percent per annum to Noida-resident Rishi Kapoor for a delay of over seven years in handing over the possession.

"Refund an amount of Rs 42,58,475 to the complainant within six weeks along with compensation of 12 percent per annum from the date of payment till the realisation of the amount," Presiding Member of the Commission Justice Deepa Sharma said.

The commission also asked the firm to pay a litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to the home buyer.

Kapoor had booked an apartment in 'Unitech Horizon' in Greater Noida and he was allotted one for Rs 44,48,935, of which he paid Rs 42,58,475.

He had paid Rs 4,11,000 on May 22, 2006 and Rs 5,47,475 on July 3, 2006 and Rs 33 lakh was taken as loan from a private sector bank. According to the allotment letter, the apartment was to be delivered to Kapoor by November 15, 2008.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #NCDRC #Unitech

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.