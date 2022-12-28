 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

NCDRC directs Raheja Developers to pay Rs 1.19 crore to man for delay in delivery of villa

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

Noting deficiency in service, the apex consumer commission ordered the builder to refund the entire amount of Rs 1,19,88,202 to the complainant with nine per cent simple interest from the date of respective deposits till the date of payment.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Raheja Developers to pay Rs 1.19 crore to a man for delay in execution and delivery of a villa.

Noting deficiency in service, the apex consumer commission ordered the builder to refund the entire amount of Rs 1,19,88,202 to the complainant with nine per cent simple interest from the date of respective deposits till the date of payment.

"The Opposite Party shall also pay Rs 50,000 as litigation costs to the complainant. Payment shall be made within six months of this order. In case of default, the compensation shall be payable with a penal interest of 15 per cent for the period of delay," a bench of presiding member Deepa Sharma and member Subhash Chandra said.

The NCDRC was hearing a complaint filed by Sunny Ahuja in respect of a plot allotted to him in a project known as 'Raheja Aranya City', Sector 11 and 14, Phase I, Sohna Road, Gurgaon promoted by Raheja Developers.

The complainant had alleged deficiency of service over delay in handing over possession of the plot allotted and claimed a refund of the amount deposited with compensation.

The builder had contested the complaint as being devoid of any cause of action and submitted that the complainant is not a 'consumer' as he has booked the flat for commercial gain, being a real estate speculator.