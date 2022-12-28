NCDRC directs Raheja Developers to pay Rs 1.19 crore to man for delay in delivery of villa

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Raheja Developers to pay Rs 1.19 crore to a man for delay in execution and delivery of a villa.

Noting deficiency in service, the apex consumer commission ordered the builder to refund the entire amount of Rs 1,19,88,202 to the complainant with nine per cent simple interest from the date of respective deposits till the date of payment.

"The Opposite Party shall also pay Rs 50,000 as litigation costs to the complainant. Payment shall be made within six months of this order. In case of default, the compensation shall be payable with a penal interest of 15 per cent for the period of delay," a bench of presiding member Deepa Sharma and member Subhash Chandra said.

The NCDRC was hearing a complaint filed by Sunny Ahuja in respect of a plot allotted to him in a project known as 'Raheja Aranya City', Sector 11 and 14, Phase I, Sohna Road, Gurgaon promoted by Raheja Developers.

The complainant had alleged deficiency of service over delay in handing over possession of the plot allotted and claimed a refund of the amount deposited with compensation.

The builder had contested the complaint as being devoid of any cause of action and submitted that the complainant is not a 'consumer' as he has booked the flat for commercial gain, being a real estate speculator.

The NCDRC noted that the complainant had booked a villa (E-35) in a project called "Aranya City" on Sohna Road, Gurgaon, in 2012 and commenced payments in installments for the same. "As the OP could not obtain necessary approvals for Phase I of his project, it offered another, similar plot and villa in Phase II (E- 70) to the complainant. This change was agreed to by the complainant. Payments received for the previously allotted plot (E-35) were adjusted towards this new plot. "Complainant continued to make payments as demanded till 2014. The Buyer's Agreement dated August 7, 2014 stipulated that the project would be executed within 42 months (including six months grace period) by February 7, 2018. In view of lack of progress in execution, the complainant filed two police complaints in January 2019 and the current complaint in January 2020," the NCDRC noted. The builder attributed the delay to reasons covered under force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances) clause of the agreement. The NCDRC said that the builder's interpretation of force majeure is fallacious and is liable to be rejected. "In the present complaint, delay in execution and delivery of the villa is evident from the facts on record. Plot no E-70 was allotted on August 7, 2014. The period of 42 months (including the grace period of 6 months) reckoned from this date of allotment expired on August 7, 2018. There is no completion certificate or offer of possession even on date. Therefore, the delay is inordinate and the consumer cannot be expected to wait indefinitely," the NCDRC said.

PTI

