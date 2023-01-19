 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCDRC asks developer to refund homebuyers excess amount taken for 'revised saleable area'

The Commission held that homebuyers can approach the courts even after the conveyance deed has been executed. Additionally, the court maintained that homebuyers who bought apartments for resale are also 'consumers' in the case.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has asked a Gurugram-based developer Experion Developers Pvt Ltd to refund excess money collected from the homebuyers in a luxury project after showing an increased saleable area.

Lawyers representing the homebuyers alleged that the developer collected excess money to the tune of about Rs 50 crore from 500 homebuyers in the Windchants project.

"The developer is directed to refund the amount collected towards the excess sale area within six weeks from the date of the order. The developer is directed to pay a sum of Rs 50,000 towards the cost to each of the complainants," the order dated January 16, 2023, said.

The NCDRC referred to another 2020 order passed by the Commission regarding the excess sale deed in the same project that clarified that any change of the original plan in the residential project should be approved by the competent authority and the developer has to produce a revised plan. However, in this case, the developer has not done it.

The 2020 order quoted by the January 16 judgement said, "The justification given by the developer based on the internal report of the architect that demand was made for the excess area is not acceptable because no such report or any document has been submitted by the developer to prove the excess area."

The case

