Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCC bags orders worth to Rs 689 cr in July

The company said it has received an order of Rs 554 crore pertaining to buildings division and an order of Rs 135 crore related to the electrical division.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure firm NCC today said it has received two new orders worth Rs 689 crore in July from state government agencies.

"These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders," NCC said in a BSE filing.

NCC said it has so far received new orders of Rs 4,357.8 crore (exclusive of GST) up to July, 2018 of the current financial year.

Shares of NCC were trading 3.84 per cent up at Rs 94.65 apiece on BSE.
