NCC bags orders worth to Rs 689 cr in July

Infrastructure firm NCC today said it has received two new orders worth Rs 689 crore in July from state government agencies.

The company said it has received an order of Rs 554 crore pertaining to buildings division and an order of Rs 135 crore related to the electrical division.

"These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders," NCC said in a BSE filing.

NCC said it has so far received new orders of Rs 4,357.8 crore (exclusive of GST) up to July, 2018 of the current financial year.

Shares of NCC were trading 3.84 per cent up at Rs 94.65 apiece on BSE.