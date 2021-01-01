MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NCC bags orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December

"NCC has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure firm NCC on Friday said it has received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from government agencies.

"NCC has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.

These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company added.

Shares of NCC were trading 3.90 percent higher at Rs 59.90 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 1, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.