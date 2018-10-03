App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCC bags orders worth Rs 408.3 crore in September

"Out of this, two orders of Rs 332 crore pertain to water and environment division, one order of Rs 76.2 crore pertains to buildings division. These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders," NCC said in a BSE filing.

Infrastructure firm NCC Wednesday said it has received three new orders worth Rs 408.3 crore in September from state government agencies.

Shares of NCC were trading 3.12 percent up at Rs 74.40 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:37 pm

