MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NCC bags new order worth Rs 877 crore in August

The order pertains to the building division, NCC said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NCC Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a new order worth Rs 877 crore in August.

The order pertains to the building division, NCC said in a filing to BSE.

"NCC has received one new order for Rs 877 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of August, 2021,” the filing said.

The order, it said, is received from a state government agency and does not include any internal order, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 78.25 apiece on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #NCC Ltd
first published: Sep 1, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.