App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBFCs should raise resources on sustained basis: Srei's chief

The government and the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should come out with more clarity for raising medium-to-long-term funds by the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the firm's chairman Hemant Kanoria said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Srei Infrastructure Finance, one of the country's leading NBFCs, on Sunday said the sector, which is passing through a liquidity crisis, should be able to raise resources on a sustained basis.

The government and the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should come out with more clarity for raising medium-to-long-term funds by the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the firm's chairman Hemant Kanoria said.

"The basic raw material for the non-banking finance companies and banks, is money. The NBFCs should be able to raise resources on a sustained basis for conducting their businesses," Kanoria told PTI.

Close

In a bid to address the liquidity issue, the government has taken some steps through the "partial guarantee scheme" for interim funding.

related news

"Raising resources by NBFCs from the public is a limited option and done from time to time. It depends on the profile of the NBFC concerned. The main structural issue needs to be addressed," Kanoria said.

Talking about the city-based company, he said lending activity is getting affected due to liquidity issues.

"Funding has become very slow. This has affected credit offtake and flow of loans to infrastructure and the MSME sector. However, equipment finance is slowly picking up," he said.

Regarding the outlook for the current fiscal ending March 31, 2020, Kanoria said that the growth in terms of disbursement will be muted, but the company will remain profitable."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.