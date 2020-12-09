NBFCs may face challenges despite gradual economic recovery, says Fitch

Fitch Ratings | On May 26, the rating agency forecasted a 5 percent contraction of Indian economy in the current fiscal. This is substantially lower than 0.8 percent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April. (Image: PTI)

Non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) will continue to face challenging conditions in 2021 even as the economy is projected to gradually recover, Global rating agency Fitch Ratings said on December 9. Those with construction funding and SME exposure, which will take longer to recover from the crisis, will face greater risks, the agency said.

According to Fitch, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent proposal for scale-based regulation of NBFIs could strengthen sector stability. Fitch expects NBFIs' asset quality and profitability to continue to be under pressure, particularly for sectors that continue to face demand gaps, such as construction and some SMEs.

“These sectors are likely to experience greater problem-loan formation in 2021, as borrower relief programmes taper off. This will create provisioning risks, and underpins Fitch's expectation for a worsening sector outlook in 2021, though only moderately so relative to 2020's already challenging environment,” Fitch said.

Meanwhile, secured consumer-lending segments have already begun to improve in recent months. Loan repayments on products, such as gold finance and home loans, have substantially improved and are returning to pre-pandemic rates. These sectors are likely to remain more resilient, the rating agency said.

Rural lending to pick up

However, urban consumer-focused lenders' margins will be squeezed as banks increasingly turn to these market segments as well due to their perceived lower risk. In contrast, rural-based lending will be supported by the strength of agricultural production (+3.4 percent y-o-y in September 2020), Fitch said.

Further, funding conditions are likely to be uneven, and linked to NBFIs' asset quality. Funding costs have decreased amid significant policy support, but fresh local restrictions linked to another wave of coronavirus infections may cause renewed investor risk aversion towards NBFI debt, which could make funding difficult, particularly for those with weaker franchises and business models, the rater said.

RBI proposals positive

The RBI's recent proposal to introduce scale-based regulations for non-bank lenders is in line with calls for closer supervision of large NBFIs that have grown more systemically significant, Fitch said.

“Detailed proposals are expected in early 2021, but Fitch expects standards for large NBFIs to draw closer to those for banks. This should help address concerns over potential risks that have built up in the system," Fitch said.

Meanwhile, a working-group proposal in late November to allow large NBFIs to convert into banks may provide larger entities with access to stable deposit funding, while enhancing sector oversight. However, compliance requirements may deter NBFIs, Fitch added.

An RBI internal working group (IWG) recently suggested that large NBFCs and corporate houses should be given banking permits for the sector to grow. The suggestion set off a huge debate, with many experts expressing views opposing the idea citing high risks. Among those who opposed the suggestions are former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and former deputy governor Viral Acharya.