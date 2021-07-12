NBFCs' liquidity cover improves from year ago period, says rating agency Crisil

crisil_48020260

Liquidity cover at CRISIL-rated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has improved from a year ago, putting them in a better position to service debt in the near-term, and cushioning the impact of lower collections because of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a CRISIL Ratings study showed on 12 July.

That is a change from last year, when asset-quality and liquidity fears multiplied after a moratorium on repayments and stringent lockdowns affected collections, the agency said.

This time around, the build-up in liquidity has been a crucial offset, it said.

Collections affected

To be sure, collections have once again been affected in the current fiscal by the second wave, Crisil said, adding the decline has been more pronounced in May (sequentially) because containment measures in most parts of the country kicked in only in the latter part of April.

A gradual lifting of restrictions has resulted in an improvement in collections in June; but to a level still lower than March 2021, Crisil said.

NBFCs primarily depend on bank loans to do business besides borrowing form market. The onslaught of Covid has impacted the operations of the NBFCs across segments including those operating in the microfinance space.

In April, NBFCs had moved RBI seeking loan restructuring of loans for a second time and also seeking fresh liquidity support for on-lending to smaller firms.

Early this year, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said banks and NBFCs need to strengthen the governance structure to ensure larger financial stability in the system.

Read: NBFCs move RBI seeking loan restructuring, liquidity support

The impact of the COVID second wave on the balance sheets of Indian banks has been less than what was projected before and capital buffers are "reasonably" resilient to withstand future shocks, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das said in the foreward of Financial Stability Report (FSR) on July 1.

"The dent on balance sheets and performance of financial institutions in India has been much less than what was projected earlier, although a clearer picture will emerge as the effects of regulatory reliefs fully work their way through. Yet, capital and liquidity buffers are reasonably resilient to withstand future shocks, as the stress tests presented in this report demonstrate," Das said.

RBI publishes the FSR biannually which reflects the collective assessment of the Sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) on risks to financial stability. FSR report, thus, gives important insights on the state of the economy.

It is important to note in this context that while the recovery is underway, new risks have emerged on the horizon, Das said, adding these include the still nascent and mending state of the upturn, vulnerable to shocks and future waves of the pandemic; international commodity prices and inflationary pressures, global spillovers amid high uncertainty and rising incidence of data breaches and cyber attacks.

Accordingly, sustained policy support accompanied by further fortification of capital and liquidity buffers by financial entities remains vital, Das said.