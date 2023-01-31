NBFCs improve asset quality, capital adequacy; credit growth picks up: Economic Survey

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have shown improvement in overall health particularly in terms of asset quality and capital adequacy, according to the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

“The continuous improvement in asset quality is seen in the declining GNPA (Gross Non-Performing Assets )ratio of NBFCs from the peak of 7.2 percent recorded during the second wave of the pandemic (June 2021) to 5.9 percent in September 2022, reaching close to the pre-pandemic level,” the Survey showed.

A loan becomes a bad debt when there is no repayment of interest or principal for a period of 90 days. NBFCs are firms that borrow money from commercial banks and money market and lend at a margin.

The Survey pointed out that although this softening was observed across sectors, the GNPA ratio of the services sector remains in double digits.

The growing importance of the NBFC sector in the Indian financial system is reflected in the consistent rise of NBFC credit as a proportion to GDP as well as in relation to credit extended by small commercial banks (SCB), the Survey noted. “Supported by various policy initiatives, NBFCs could absorb the shocks of the pandemic. They built up financial soundness during FY22, marked by balance sheet consolidation, improvement in asset quality, augmented capital buffers and profitability,” says Economic Survey. Related stories HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points

RBI allows 6 entities to test fintech products to deal with financial frauds under sandbox scheme

Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 bps Capital position robust The survey pointed out that with the decline in GNPAs, the capital position of NBFCs also remains robust, with a CRAR of 27.4 percent in end-September 2022, slightly lower than 27.6 percent n March 2022. The decline of 20 bps was mainly because of an increase in RWA as lending picked up. “The RBI’s stress test to assess the resilience of the NBFC sector to credit risk shocks for a sample of 152 NBFCs reveals that the number of NBFCs that would fail to meet the minimum regulatory capital requirement of 15 percent stood at 8 percent under the baseline scenario. It increases to 10 percent and 13 percent under the medium and severe stress scenarios, respectively,” the Survey said. It noted that credit extended by NBFCs is picking up momentum, with the aggregate outstanding amount at Rs 31.5 lakh crore as of September 2022. NBFCs continued to deploy the largest quantum of credit from their balance sheets to the industrial sector, followed by retail, services, and agriculture.

Harsh Kumar