NBFCs improve asset quality, capital adequacy; credit growth picks up: Economic Survey

Harsh Kumar
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Economic Survey 2023 noted that the ratio of NBFCs from peak of 7.2 percent recorded during second wave of the pandemic (June 2021) to 5.9 percent in September 2022.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have shown improvement in overall health particularly in terms of asset quality and capital adequacy, according to the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

“The continuous improvement in asset quality is seen in the declining GNPA (Gross Non-Performing Assets )ratio of NBFCs from the peak of 7.2 percent recorded during the second wave of the pandemic (June 2021) to 5.9 percent in September 2022, reaching close to the pre-pandemic level,” the Survey showed.

A loan becomes a bad debt when there is no repayment of interest or principal for a period of 90 days. NBFCs are firms that borrow money from commercial banks and money market and lend at a margin.

The Survey pointed out that although this softening was observed across sectors, the GNPA ratio of the services sector remains in double digits.