NBFCs feel COVID-19 lockdown heat: Moody’s cracks the whip on three firms

The impact of the COVID-19 lockdown is beginning to reflect on the financial health of India’s non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). On Monday, global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service announced rating actions on three NBFCs. Moody’s has placed Hero FinCorp Limited's local and foreign currency Baa3 issuer rating under review for downgrade.

Also, the agency has put India Infoline Finance Limited's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), (P)Ba3 foreign and local currency senior secured MTN programme ratings, and Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating under review for downgrade. Besides, Moody's has changed Muthoot Finance Limited's rating outlook to negative from stable.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets, Moody’s said.

The Indian NBFC industry has been affected given disruptions to India's economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak, which will weaken these companies' credit profiles. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, said the agency.

Today's action reflects the impact on Hero FinCorp, India Infoline Finance and Muthoot of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

"We expect the asset quality of these three companies to deteriorate on the back of rising loan delinquencies and defaults, as some customers and businesses will struggle with payments given declining earnings due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown across India," says Alka Anbarasu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Although the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-month loan repayment moratorium will help borrowers without affecting NBFCs' asset quality classifications, it will also slow the pace at which loan balances are reduced, or even foreclosed on, which in turn will result in some loans performing more poorly than they otherwise would have.

However, the negative effects of the RBI's measures are likely to be significantly offset by the positive macroeconomic effects resulting from the stimulus due to the loan repayment moratorium, which is designed to boost consumer confidence and spending. The loan repayment moratorium may also support the value of the underlying loans, which would otherwise fall if all banks and NBFCs pursue strict repayment terms during times of economic stress, it said.