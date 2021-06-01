NBFCs auction record volume of pawned gold, warn of bigger crisis for banks from Q2

Representative Image

Gold loan-focused non-banks like Manappuram Finance have auctioned a record 1 tonne, worth Rs 404 crore, of the pawned gold in the last quarter of 2020-21, indicating deepening distress among the public due to the pandemic and have warned that banks are headed to an NPA crisis from September quarter when gold loans with one-year tenure mature.

During the first wave of the pandemic, among the many measures the Reserve Bank announced to alleviate the financial distress of the public, one was to allow banks to offer 90 per cent of the value of gold in loans. This helped millions of households, as it came amidst a massive spike in gold prices, which had crossed Rs 5,600/gram in the peak of the pandemic last year.

Following this, public sector banks widened their gold portfolios, helping the organised industry touch Rs 2 lakh crore in FY21, up from a tad over Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY20, according to industry data. Of the gold loan industry of over Rs 6 lakh crore, 75 per cent are with unorganised players/petty moneylenders and organised players control only 25 per cent or Rs 2 lakh crore, of which Rs 80,000 crore are with NBFCs and the rest Rs 1.2 lakh crore are with banks.

We've auctioned a record 1,000 kg of pawned gold in the March quarter, as against just Rs 8 crore during the previous three quarters. But for us only the quantum is a high and not auctions as we auction every month, since our loan tenure is for three months only, VP Nandakumar, Manappuram managing director & chief executive, told.