PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NBFCs asset under management to grow at 5-6% in FY22: Crisil

According to the agency's president Gurpreet Chhatwal, despite an estimated GDP growth of 10 percent next fiscal, overall NBFC sector growth is likely to be slower because access to funding remains a challenge due to concerns about the impact of the pandemic on asset quality.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 09:10 PM IST

The asset under management (AUM) of non-banking finance companies, including housing finance companies, is likely to see a positive growth but will be muted at 5-6 percent in the next financial year, according to Crisil Ratings.

The turnaround will be led by larger entities with stronger parentage. In the current fiscal, NBFCs' AUM is likely to de-grow for the first time in the last two decades, it said.

"Navigating a raft of headwinds for over two fiscals culminating in de-growth in the current fiscal assets under management (AUM) of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is set to grow again although at a relatively subdued 5-6 percent next fiscal," the agency said in a report.

According to the agency's president Gurpreet Chhatwal, despite an estimated GDP growth of 10 percent next fiscal, overall NBFC sector growth is likely to be slower because access to funding remains a challenge due to concerns about the impact of the pandemic on asset quality.

"Additionally, competition is expected to be more intense from banks which are flush with low-cost deposits and better placed with improved capital buffer than in the previous years," he said. The rating agency said the challenges faced by NBFCs in gaining funding access at optimal costs will mean they cede overall market share to banks in the near term, especially in their two biggest segments home loans and new vehicle finance.

Close

Related stories

"Currently they have about 18 percent market share in the total credit pie and we believe that will slip to 17 percent in FY22," Chhatwal said. The report said the trend in monthly collection efficiency ratio till November shows a marked improvement, especially in the vehicle finance segment. However, three months after moratorium, there is still some way to go before collections reach pre-pandemic levels.

It estimates the stressed assets {gross non-performing assets (GNPA) + potential stress in loan book.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Crisil Ratings
first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.