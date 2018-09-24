NBFC stocks continue to slide on fears of a liquidity crisis

Moneycontrol News

Shares of non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) slid after fears of a liquidity crisis.

LIC Housing Finance dropped about 2.8 percent.

Can Fin Homes, too, slid more than 2 percent and Muthoot Finance fell more than 4 percent.



The Government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is maintained/provided to the NBFCs, the Mutual funds and the SMEs.

— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 24, 2018

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has said the government will take measures to maintain liquidity in NBFCs.

Earlier, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) defaulted on a loan payment to IDBI due September 21.

Ramesh Bawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary IL&FS Financial Services has resigned.

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar has said the bank will continue lending to NBFCs and denied rumours of a cash crunch.